A report of trespassing in Waitsburg and a fight in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s edition of the Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 14
6:19 p.m. — Trespassing, 17000 block, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 16
3:50 p.m. — Fight, South Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
12:10 p.m. — Harassment, East College Street, Athena.
1:37 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Course Creek Road, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti found at Marie Dorian Park.
May 15
1:18 a.m. — Prowler, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
May 14
7:15 p.m. — Disturbance, Highway 11 and Banister Road, Athena.
10:20 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, West Sheman Street, Athena.
6:34 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
