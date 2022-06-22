Three reports of criminal mischief in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 21
7:23 p.m. — Assault, East Main Street.
June 20
4:24 p.m. — Fraud, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
9:02 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:15 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
1:17 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.
June 19
8:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Triangle Station Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:49 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.
June 17
5:49 p.m. — Shots fired, Upper Dry Creek Road, Weston.
3:57 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
