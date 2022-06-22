Three reports of criminal mischief in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

June 21

7:23 p.m. — Assault, East Main Street.

June 20

4:24 p.m. — Fraud, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

9:02 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:15 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

1:17 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.

June 19

8:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Triangle Station Road, Milton-Freewater.

7:49 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.

June 17

5:49 p.m. — Shots fired, Upper Dry Creek Road, Weston.

3:57 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

