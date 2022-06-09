An assault at the Athena City Park highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

June 7

5:41 a.m. — DUI, 1000 block Oasis Road, Wallula.

June 6

7:20 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Apple Lane, Burbank

June 4

10:41 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 2400 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

June 8

6:31 p.m. — Parole violation, 00 block Northwest Sixth Avenue.

5:33 p.m. — Stolen vehicle, 100 block Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

June 8

7:28 p.m. — Menacing behavior, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

8:25 a.m. — Assault, South Fifth Street, at the Athena City Park.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

