An assault at the Athena City Park highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 7
5:41 a.m. — DUI, 1000 block Oasis Road, Wallula.
June 6
7:20 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Apple Lane, Burbank
June 4
10:41 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 2400 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 8
6:31 p.m. — Parole violation, 00 block Northwest Sixth Avenue.
5:33 p.m. — Stolen vehicle, 100 block Northwest Fifth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 8
7:28 p.m. — Menacing behavior, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:25 a.m. — Assault, South Fifth Street, at the Athena City Park.
