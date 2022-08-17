Two Washington State Penitentiary inmates allegedly assaulting another inmate highlights today's Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 16
6:38 p.m. — Trespassing, 00 block East Oak Street.
11:00 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Whitman Street.
9:03 a.m. — Burglary, 800 Block West Alder Street.
8:02 a.m. — Assault, 1300 block North 13th Avenue. Two Washington State Penitentiary inmates allegedly attacked another inmate, who was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
7:41 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Birch Street.
Aug. 15
12:56 p.m. — Assault, 1500 block East Alder Street.
7:49 p.m. — Forgery, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
7:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 13th and Rees avenues.
4:29 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block Boulder Street.
3:48 p.m. — Assault, 700 block West Cherry Street.
10:55 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Ninth Avenue.
10:13 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Boyer Avenue. A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.
8:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block East Sumach Street.
7:45 a.m. — Assault, 400 block West Poplar Street.
12:53 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block North Spokane Street.
