Minor injuries were reported in two College Place collisions Wednesday.

College Place Police Department

May 18

7 p.m. — Attempted burglary, 400 block Southeast Fourth Street.

2:22 p.m. — Collision, Fourth Street and Bade Avenue. Two vehicles involved. Leg injury reported.

12:06 p.m. — Collision, Meadowbrook Boulevard and Sydney Lane. Two vehicles involved. Minor injury reported.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

May 18

9:43 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Raspberry Loop.

10:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, First and Main streets.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

May 18

12:28 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block C Street, Prescott.

May 17

9:40 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Douglas Way, Wallula.

May 16

3:20 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Terminal Loop, Walla Walla.

2:37 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block Third Avenue, Burbank.

