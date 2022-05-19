Minor injuries were reported in two College Place collisions Wednesday.
College Place Police Department
May 18
7 p.m. — Attempted burglary, 400 block Southeast Fourth Street.
2:22 p.m. — Collision, Fourth Street and Bade Avenue. Two vehicles involved. Leg injury reported.
12:06 p.m. — Collision, Meadowbrook Boulevard and Sydney Lane. Two vehicles involved. Minor injury reported.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 18
9:43 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Raspberry Loop.
10:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, First and Main streets.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 18
12:28 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block C Street, Prescott.
May 17
9:40 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Douglas Way, Wallula.
May 16
3:20 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Terminal Loop, Walla Walla.
2:37 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block Third Avenue, Burbank.
