Two assaults at the Walla Walla County Jail highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 3
7:34 p.m. — Harassment, Main and Palouse streets. Caller said a man had a gun.
6:52 p.m. — Assault, 100 block East Chestnut Street.
9:38 a.m. — Theft, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
Aug. 2
8:03 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
4:01 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North 13th Avenue.
2:56 p.m. — Theft, 1500 block East Isaacs Avenue.
9:50 a.m. — Theft, Cherry and Park streets.
July 27
7:40 p.m. — Theft, Plaza Way. Loss prevention staff of Bi-Mart stopped a woman who pushed a cart to her car without paying for its content. The stolen items were recovered.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 2
10:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block North B Street, Prescott. A man was arrested.
7:59 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 800 block Ankeny Street.
July 28
11:59 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Hanson Loop and U.S. 12, Burbank.
2:52 p.m. — Sex offense, 200 block Cherry Street, Burbank.
July 27
9:33 p.m. — DUI, 1600 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard, College Place.
July 26
11:57 a.m. — Assist another agency, Highway 124, Prescott. WWCSO deputies assisted deputies from Columbia County in arresting a Columbia County suspect in Walla Walla County.
July 25
7:19 a.m. — Assault, 300 block, West Alder Street. A staff member at the Walla Walla County Jail was allegedly assaulted by an inmate.
July 24
5:06 p.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla. A corrections officer at the Walla Walla County Jail was allegedly assaulted by an inmate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.