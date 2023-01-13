In today's safety log, there are multiple trespasses from Milton-Freewater to Prescott.

Walla Walla Police Department

Jan. 11

9:15 a.m. — Trespasser observed by officers in the 1600 block of East Alder Street.

6:01 p.m. — Trespass reported in the 1100 block of Dell Avenue.

Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 10

7:53 a.m. — Thefts and vehicles rifled through reported on Fishhook Park Road in Prescott.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Jan. 11

7:01 a.m. — Garbage can stolen from residence in 700 block of South Main Street.

9:44 a.m. — Person in the 900 block of Cowl Street reported a door lock was ruined when someone else jammed the wrong keys into the keyhole.

9:59 a.m. — Metal shears stolen from property in 700 block of Evans Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 11

7:03 a.m. — Vehicle hit a pedestrian on Old Milton Highway in Milton-Freewater.

3:08 p.m. — Fraud reported at Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

6:47 p.m. — Trespass reported at McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

