In today's safety log, there are multiple trespasses from Milton-Freewater to Prescott.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 11
9:15 a.m. — Trespasser observed by officers in the 1600 block of East Alder Street.
6:01 p.m. — Trespass reported in the 1100 block of Dell Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 10
7:53 a.m. — Thefts and vehicles rifled through reported on Fishhook Park Road in Prescott.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 11
7:01 a.m. — Garbage can stolen from residence in 700 block of South Main Street.
9:44 a.m. — Person in the 900 block of Cowl Street reported a door lock was ruined when someone else jammed the wrong keys into the keyhole.
9:59 a.m. — Metal shears stolen from property in 700 block of Evans Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 11
7:03 a.m. — Vehicle hit a pedestrian on Old Milton Highway in Milton-Freewater.
3:08 p.m. — Fraud reported at Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:47 p.m. — Trespass reported at McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.