A traffic stop leading to a warrant arrest highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 10
12:20 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block The Dalles Military Road.
2:23 a.m. — Warrant arrest, East Alder Street. What started as a traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.
May 9
3:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, West Rose Street.
8:04 a.m. — Theft, Grove Street.
12:34 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block West Maple Street.
May 8
10:08 p.m. — Warrant arrest and obstruction, South Ninth Avenue.
6:41 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
2:27 p.m. — Domestic dispute, 400 block North Seventh Avenue.
1:08 p.m. — Assault, 700 block Liberty Place.
10:46 a.m. — Harassment, Whitman Street.
May 6
9:14 p.m. — DUI, Ninth Avenue and Main Street.
May 5
6:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1400 block Isaacs Avenue.
May 2
1:42 p.m. — Assault, North Division Street.
8:59 a.m. — Counterfeiting, West Poplar Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 10
3:06 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block North Columbia Street. A man was arrested.
May 9
2:07 p.m. — Trespass, 500 block Rose Street. A man was arrested.
1:12 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 10
8:33 p.m. — Collision, Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
May 9
7:30 p.m. — Sounds of gunfire reported. Lamar Gulch Road, Weston.
