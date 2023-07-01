A three-vehicle collision in College Place highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 29
1:18 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 300 block South Ninth Avenue.
June 28
2:25 p.m. — Assault, 100 block East Main Street. A suspect assaulted a law enforcement officer.
8:37 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue. The WWPD assisted another agency with a warrant arrest.
College Place Police Department
June 30
4:28 p.m. — Collision, Lamperti Street and College Avenue. Three vehicles involved, at least one person transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 29
11:04 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Main Street and Second Avenue.
1:26 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block South Mill Street.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 (Rural Walla Walla)
June 28
6:14 p.m. — Collision, Howard Street and Bryant Avenue.
3:44 p.m. — Crash, State Line Road. Semi-truck hit powerlines. No injuries.
June 27
9:41 p.m. — Brush fire, 600 block North Wilbur Avenue.
