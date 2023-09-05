On today’s Safety Log, three stolen vehicles were recovered in Walla Walla, a row of mailboxes was tampered with in College Place and several warrant arrests were made in Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 30
3:17 p.m. — Recovered property, 600 block, South Ninth Avenue. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
8:47 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
1:15 a.m. — Recovered property, Isaacs Avenue. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Aug. 29
5:52 p.m. — Assist other agency, Elk Horn Road. The WWPD assisted the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office in making an arrest in Walla Walla County, south of College Place.
4:52 p.m. — Theft, West Rose Street. A backpack was stolen.
3:33 p.m. — Drug offense, Third Avenue and Oak Street.
3:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Alder Street. A man was arrested.
1:38 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
10:03 a.m. — Recovered property, Roosevelt Street and Isaacs Avenue. Police located a stolen vehicle. In addition, two suspects were arrested, and a firearm was recovered.
8:49 a.m. — Warrant arrest, West Main Street. A suspect was arrested on a felony warrant outside of Walla Walla County Superior Court.
7:37 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 600 block Cardinal Drive.
6:37 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block Liberty Street.
Aug. 28
11:57 p.m. — Recovered property, 100 block East Cherry Street. A stolen bike was recovered.
5:53 p.m. — Theft, West Poplar Street. Two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly stole about $100 worth of shoes.
4:31 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Chase Avenue.
8:19 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block South First Avenue.
Aug. 27
5:11 p.m. — Harassment, Isaacs and Wilbur avenues.
9:02 a.m. — Criminal mischief, North 13th Avenue.
8:08 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, Kokanee Drive.
5:28 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block Boyer Drive.
Aug. 24
1:20 p.m. — Protection order violation, 600 block Cherry Stret.
11:58 a.m. — Criminal mischief, West Rose Street.
9:12 a.m. — Illegal camping, South Myra Road.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 29
8:53 p.m. — Mail tampering, 300 block Northeast Fernwood Place. A row of mailboxes was broken into.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s office
Aug. 31
9:33 p.m. — Assault, 800 block Ankeny Street, east of Walla Walla.
Aug. 30
8:55 a.m. — Fraud, 1100 block Fishhook Park Road, west of Prescott.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 31
5:29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Southeast Ninth Avenue. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
0:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1400 block South Mill Street. A man was arrested on two Marion County warrants for failure to appear and an Oregon state warrant for probation violation.
Aug. 30
10:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Broadway Avenue. A man was arrested on a warrant out of Umatilla County for failure to appear.
10:27 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block East Broadway Avenue. A man was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Umatilla County.
4:05 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Southwest Second Avenue. A man was arrested on an Oregon state warrant for probation violation and a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
3:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block East Broadway Avenue. A woman was arrested for a probation violation warrant out of Umatilla County.
2:06 p.m. — Warrant arrest 100 block Northwest Eighth Avenue. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
1:46 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1000 block South Main Street. A man reported his vehicle was struck while he was in a business.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 31
12:24 p.m. — Protection order violation, Northwest Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
Aug. 30
12:08 p.m. — Trespass, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
