Three vehicle prowls, all on the same block and reported within hours of each other, highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 20
8:41 p.m. — Found bicycle, 200 block North Bellevue Avenue.
2:24 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Granville and Noland streets.
12:19 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Third and Stahl avenues.
June 19
10:53 p.m. — Robbery, 300 block North Second Avenue. A suspect was arrested.
8:53 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block North Ninth Avenue.
8:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Sunset Drive.
12:34 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 300 block South Second Avenue.
12:33 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
11:58 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
10:52 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
7:20 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Birch Street.
6:29 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block West Alder Street.
June 18
9:12 p.m. — Assist other agency, 1400 block West Pine Street. WWPD officers assisted College Place officers in identifying two people accused of shoplifting from Walmart.
2:23 p.m. — Assault, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.
1:31 a.m. — Assault, 1500 block Isaacs Road. A fight broke out at a bar.
11:25 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Myrtle Street.
8:55 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Alder and Roosevelt streets.
4:28 p.m. — Theft, 00 block South Clinton Street.
1:31 p.m. — Burglary, 2300 block Howard Street.
12:31 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Eagan Street.
9:15 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Roosevelt Street.
June 16
11:52 p.m. — Burglary, 1400 block Isaacs Avenue.
3:36 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Stevens Street.
June 15
6:46 p.m. — Assault, 800 block North Seventh Avenue.
June 12
10:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
June 11
10:02 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Valencia Street.
8:49 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block West Cherry Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.