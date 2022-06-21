Three vehicle prowls, all on the same block and reported within hours of each other, highlight today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

June 20

8:41 p.m. — Found bicycle, 200 block North Bellevue Avenue.

2:24 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Granville and Noland streets.

12:19 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Third and Stahl avenues.

June 19

10:53 p.m. — Robbery, 300 block North Second Avenue. A suspect was arrested.

8:53 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block North Ninth Avenue.

8:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Sunset Drive.

12:34 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 300 block South Second Avenue.

12:33 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

11:58 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

10:52 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

7:20 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Birch Street.

6:29 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block West Alder Street.

June 18

9:12 p.m. — Assist other agency, 1400 block West Pine Street. WWPD officers assisted College Place officers in identifying two people accused of shoplifting from Walmart.

2:23 p.m. — Assault, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.

1:31 a.m. — Assault, 1500 block Isaacs Road. A fight broke out at a bar.

11:25 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Myrtle Street.

8:55 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Alder and Roosevelt streets.

4:28 p.m. — Theft, 00 block South Clinton Street.

1:31 p.m. — Burglary, 2300 block Howard Street.

12:31 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Eagan Street.

9:15 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Roosevelt Street.

June 16

11:52 p.m. — Burglary, 1400 block Isaacs Avenue.

3:36 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Stevens Street.

June 15

6:46 p.m. — Assault, 800 block North Seventh Avenue.

June 12

10:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.

June 11

10:02 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Valencia Street.

8:49 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block West Cherry Street.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

