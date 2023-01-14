There are store thefts reported in today's Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

Jan. 11

3:14 p.m. — Shoplift on Plaza Way.

Jan. 12

7:53 a.m. — Assault reported in the 1400 block of University Street.

11:50 a.m. — Theft reported in 2200 block of Isaacs Avenue.

College Place Police Department

Jan. 12

3:16 p.m. — A pickup was reported stolen the night before in the 100 block of Southeast Second Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 12

9:40 a.m. — Theft reported on Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Jan. 12

6:04 p.m. — Stolen backpack reported in 00 block of North Columbia Street.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.

