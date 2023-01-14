There are store thefts reported in today's Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 11
3:14 p.m. — Shoplift on Plaza Way.
Jan. 12
7:53 a.m. — Assault reported in the 1400 block of University Street.
11:50 a.m. — Theft reported in 2200 block of Isaacs Avenue.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 12
3:16 p.m. — A pickup was reported stolen the night before in the 100 block of Southeast Second Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 12
9:40 a.m. — Theft reported on Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 12
6:04 p.m. — Stolen backpack reported in 00 block of North Columbia Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.