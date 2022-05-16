The graffiti issue in Milton-Freewater took a new turn over the weekend as three swastikas were found spray-painted on a building.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 15
10:17 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block Alvarado Terrace.
4:29 a.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Issacs Avenue. Officers responded to an alarm at a local business. When they arrived, they found a burglary had taken place. The suspects were caught on camera, and police are investigating.
2:20 a.m. — Drug investigation, intersection of Chestnut and Palouse streets.
2:04 a.m. — Assault, 1700 block Isaacs Avenue.
May 14
10:09 p.m. — Warrant service, 300 block Catherine Street.
4:57 p.m. — Disturbance, 500 block Washington Street.
May 13
11:54 p.m. — Disturbance, 500 block Washington Street.
10:21 p.m. — Warrant service, 200 block Prospect Avenue.
5:36 p.m. — Drug investigation, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
3:33 p.m. — Drug investigation, 500 block South Third Avenue.
1:25 p.m. — Assault, 700 block Ninth Avenue.
12:15 p.m. — Theft, 800 block West Poplar Street.
8:04 a.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 100 block Bryant Avenue.
May 12
2:21 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block West Pine Street.
May 10
11:31 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 East Rose Street.
Milton-Freewater Police
May 15
3:52 p.m. — Warrant arrest, intersection of Fifth Avenue and Russell Street.
May 13
7:03 p.m. — Arrest, 100 block Southeast Eighth Avenue. Suspect arrested for disorderly conduct.
2:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief, intersection Key and Skyes Boulevards. Three swastikas spray-painted on a building.
10:59 a.m. — Arrest, 700 block Northeast Sixth Court. Suspect arrested for criminal mischief.
12:09 a.m. — Arrest, 1000 block Northeast Fourth Avenue. Suspect arrested for harassment.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 13
23:07 — Warrant Service, U.S. Highway 12, Dayton. Deputies who are part of the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force assisted with a warrant service in Columbia County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.