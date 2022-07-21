A suspicious package had staff at the Washington State Penitentiary on alert.

Walla Walla Police Department

July 21

4:40 a.m. — Suspicious package, 1300 block North 13th Avenue. A suspicious package was found at the Washington State Penitentiary.

1:45 a.m. — Stalking, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.

July 20

9:56 a.m. — Harassment, 1100 block South Second Avenue.

8:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.

July 18

10:23 p.m. — Assault, 300 block, Second Avenue. A suspect allegedly pulled a knife during a verbal altercation.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

July 20

11:15 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Eighth Avenue. Graffiti found.

3:09 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South Columbia Boulevard.

8:27 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1200 block Chestnut Street. Caller reported their property was vandalized overnight.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

July 21

4:35 a.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston.

July 20

11:30 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

