A suspicious package had staff at the Washington State Penitentiary on alert.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 21
4:40 a.m. — Suspicious package, 1300 block North 13th Avenue. A suspicious package was found at the Washington State Penitentiary.
1:45 a.m. — Stalking, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.
July 20
9:56 a.m. — Harassment, 1100 block South Second Avenue.
8:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.
July 18
10:23 p.m. — Assault, 300 block, Second Avenue. A suspect allegedly pulled a knife during a verbal altercation.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 20
11:15 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Eighth Avenue. Graffiti found.
3:09 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South Columbia Boulevard.
8:27 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1200 block Chestnut Street. Caller reported their property was vandalized overnight.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 21
4:35 a.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston.
July 20
11:30 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
