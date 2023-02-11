A suspect allegedly driving over a headstone in a Walla Walla cemetery highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb 9
9:01 a.m. — Reckless driving, Pleasant and Home streets.
Feb. 8
10:43 p.m. — Protection order violation, 00 block Whitman Street.
6:03 p.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block Eagan Street.
5:54 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
5:49 p.m. — Burglary, 1300 block Olive Street.
4:17 p.m. — Weapons violation, Isaacs Avenue. A driver waved an officer down to report another driver had displayed a gun to him.
2:18 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Elm Street.
1:07 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block 12th Avenue.
12:16 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Isaacs Avenue.
10:45 a.m. — Weapon violation, Washington Street. A man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Feb. 7
6:43 p.m. — Harassment, 1700 block Clay Court.
Feb. 6
11:41 p.m. — Theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
7:13 p.m. — DUI, West Poplar Street. The suspect was also arrested on hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license charges.
7:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Second Avenue. A hit-and-run suspect allegedly drove into a cemetery and ran over a headstone before sideswiping a tree.
6:58 p.m. — Theft, Isaacs Avenue. An iPad was stolen.
4:56 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block East Alder Street.
2:55 p.m. — Theft, West Pine Street. A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse. Officers then discovered he had an active warrant for vehicle theft charges. They also found he allegedly was in possession of a stolen computer.
2:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block Paine Street.
8:34 a.m. — Criminal mischief, North Ninth Avenue.
College Place Police Department
Feb. 9
9:07 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 900 block Southeast Marine Drive.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 9
8:59 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
1:09 p.m. — Fraud, North Arman Street, Weston.
11:45 a.m. — Trespass, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 8
4:46 p.m. — Fraud, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Feb. 9
2:22 a.m. — Vehicle fire, 500 block Samuel Drive.
Feb. 8
8:31p.m. — BBQ on fire, 300 block Trimble Road.
Feb. 6
5:28 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 00 block Main Street.
