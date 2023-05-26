A warrant arrest in Burbank highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 25
2:23 a.m. — Theft, North Second Avenue. Stolen bike.
May 24
9:19 p.m. — Theft, Whitman Street. Stolen bike. An arrest was made.
May 23
5:37 p.m. — Criminal mischief, School Avenue.
5:19 p.m. — Obstruction, 100 block East Alder Street.
2:26 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
May 22
4:40 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Newell Street.
4:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Pleasant Avenue.
11:47 a.m. — Assault of a child, 1300 block Parade Loop.
9:40 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Palouse Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 22
12:46 a.m. — Warrant arrest, obstruction, 100 block Walnut Street, Burbank. A person with a warrant attempted to flee from deputies.
