A disturbance report that ended in a protection order violation in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 10
2:22 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block South Roosevelt Street.
11:07 a.m. — Protection order violation, Roosevelt Street. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and found a person allegedly violating a protection order. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant.
8:06 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block East Main Street.
2:07 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Second Avenue.
1:42 a.m. — Burglary, 1800 block Carl Street.
12:03 a.m. — Trespass, East Oak Street.
Aug. 9
2:49 p.m. — Harassment, South Second Avenue.
2:04 p.m. — Harassment, 400 block North Second Avenue.
11:19 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 200 block East Rose Street.
8:37 a.m. — Assist another agency, Issacs Avenue. Officers assisted the College Place Police Department with two arrests involved in an alleged College Place theft.
Aug. 6
12:56 p.m. — Theft, West Poplar Street.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 11
6:56 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block Southeast Larch Street. Graffiti found.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 10
11:06 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block North Elizabeth Street.
9:56 a.m. — Arrest, 600 block Ward Street.
7:08 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Catherine Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 11
2:14 a.m. — Prowler, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
Aug. 10
9:20 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Athena.
Aug. 9
10:18 p.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.
3:59 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Pleasant View Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.