Someone allegedly trying to mail drugs in Walla Walla highlight’s the latest Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 26
5:46 p.m. — Burglary, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
4:44 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Roosevelt Street.
1:53p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
June 25
6:20 p.m. — Weapons complaint, 300 block North Seventh Avenue. A caller reported a man with a gun. However, officers were unable to locate.
2:50 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block University Street.
12:43 p.m. — Disturbance, 300 block North Ninth Avenue.
11:41. a.m. — Protection-order violation, 100 block West Main Street.
8:26 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1400 block Isaacs Avenue.
7:42 a.m. — Protection-order violation, 900 block Martin Drive.
6:40 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
June 24
9:29 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road.
5:37 p.m. — Theft, 500 block North Wilbur Avenue.
12:10 p.m. — Drug violations, 1600 block Plaza Way. Someone allegedly attempted to mail drugs.
June 23
9:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
2:57 p.m. — Theft, 300 block West Main Street.
9:43 a.m. — Theft, 00 block East Birch Street.
3:53 a.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
June 22
10:17 p.m. — Burglary, 2400 block Country Club Road.
7:51 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 400 block South Fifth Avenue.
4:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Second Avenue. What started as a traffic stop ended with someone being arrested for a warrant.
3:51 p.m. — Theft, 800 block North Main Street.
10:56 a.m. — Warrant arrest, state Route 125 and Farmland Road.
10:28 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2100 block Howard Street. Damage to property.
7:32 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Silverstone Drive.
4:14 a.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Plaza Way.
June 21
5:33 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Silverstone Drive.
4:59 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 2000 block Howard Street.
9:48 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 700 block Edith Avenue.
June 20
10:36 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block Crescent Street.
7:33 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1500 block Kelly Place.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
10:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block Southwest Second Avenue. A suspect was arrested.
12:42 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Southwest Sixth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 26
8:31 p.m. Trespassing, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:39 p.m. — Theft, Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:27 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, East College Street, Weston.
June 25
11:19 p.m. — Noise complaint, Milton-Freewater.
9:36 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:06 a.m. — Trespassing, Depot Street, Weston.
9:34 a.m. — Harassment, South Third Street, Athena.
June 24
7:12 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:10 p.m. — Fraud, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:44 a.m. — Collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Non-blocking, no injuries.
8:39 a.m. — Dispute, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
