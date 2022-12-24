Two pieces of stolen equipment, a woodchipper and a tractor, were recovered in separate cases by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 17
4:40 p.m. — Recovered vehicle, 2000 block South Wilbur Avenue, south of Walla Walla. A stolen tractor was recovered.
8:46 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block South E Street, Prescott.
Dec. 15
8:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 13000 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
Dec. 14
7:25 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Plaza Way and Taumarson Road, south of Walla Walla.
Dec. 13
1:22 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Gose Street, west of Walla Walla.
10:54 a.m. — Recovered property, Old Milton Highway. Stolen woodchipper recovered.
Dec. 12
8:10 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Petty John Road, Prescott.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 23
12:35 a.m. —DUI, Harris Park, Milton-Freewater.
