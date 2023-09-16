A recovered stolen vehicle highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 12
1:16 p.m. — Missing person, 00 block East Moore Street.
1:48 a.m. — Theft, 400 block East Oak Street.
Sept. 11
6:54 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Tacoma Street.
2:50 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block South Tausick Way.
9:32 a.m. — Found property, 1100 block Fern Avenue. A bicycle was found.
Sept. 10
5:56 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Catherine Street. Damage reported to a vehicle.
3:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest, North Wilbur Avenue. A woman was arrested on a drug-related warrant.
10:12 a.m. — Drug offense, 200 block East Rose Street.
7:19 a.m. — Drug offense, 00 block West Oak Street. A man was arrested.
Sept. 9
7:28 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
5:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road. A man was cited and released for hitting a parked vehicle and fleeing.
2:59 p.m. — Warrant arrest, South First Avenue. A woman was arrested.
6:45 a.m. — Theft, trespass, obstruction, North 13th Avenue. A man was arrested.
Sept. 8
7:51 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
5:46 p.m. — Assault, 600 block South Third Avenue.
2:36 p.m. — Arson, Berney Drive.
1:10 p.m. — Drug offense, Tacoma Street.
11:56 a.m. — Fraud, Plaza Way.
9:07 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Bellevue Street.
5:51 a.m. — Recovered property, Portland Avenue. A stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.
2:23 a.m. — Fraud, 300 block North Second Avenue.
Sept. 7
4:08 p.m. — Protection order violation, West Poplar Street.
9:02 a.m. — Theft, South Ninth Avenue.
Sept. 6
8:27 a.m. — Animal attack, Pleasant Street. Two dogs killed a llama and a sheep.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 13
3:40 p.m. — Theft, 80 block South Main Street.
Sept. 12
7:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block East Broadway Avenue. A man was arrested on two Umatilla County warrants for failure to appear.
