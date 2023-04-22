In today's Safety Log, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 20
5:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Garden Drive.
April 19
4:34 p.m. — Recovered property, Fifth Avenue and Sumach Street. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
1:45 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block South Second Avenue.
11:06 a.m. — Theft, West Birch Street.
8:57 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, K Street.
8:38 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block Willard Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 20
10:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Eighth Avenue and Robbins Street.
7:39 a.m. — Trespass, 400 block Miller Street. A man was arrested.
College Place Police Department
April 20
12:31 p.m. — Collision, Third Street and Davis Avenue. Two vehicles were involved. No one was hurt.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
April 20
10:03 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block Northeast Damson Avenue, north of College Place. A man was arrested on a College Place municipal warrant.
April 16
5:40 p.m. — Trespass, 3200 block Reservoir Road, east of Walla Walla.
