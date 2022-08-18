A stolen vehicle found southwest of Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 16
11:32 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Snake River Drive, Burbank.
Aug. 14
11:05 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 3600 block, Prescott. A Toyota pickup truck was reported as stolen.
Aug. 13
12:07 a.m. — Assault, 200 block Cherry Street, Burbank. An arrest was made.
Aug. 12
3:59 p.m. — Burglary, 9900 block Lower Waitsburg Road.
Aug. 11
12:13 p.m. — Theft, criminal mischief, 00 block Pettybone Street, Dixie. Vehicle parts were stolen.
Aug. 8
5:31 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block First Street.
4:17 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 500 block, Forest Road, southwest of Walla Walla.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 17
11:17 a.m. — Littering, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:15 a.m. — Drug activity, Highway 11, Milton- Freewater.
