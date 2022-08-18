A stolen vehicle found southwest of Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 16

11:32 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Snake River Drive, Burbank.

Aug. 14

11:05 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 3600 block, Prescott. A Toyota pickup truck was reported as stolen.

Aug. 13

12:07 a.m. — Assault, 200 block Cherry Street, Burbank. An arrest was made.

Aug. 12

3:59 p.m. — Burglary, 9900 block Lower Waitsburg Road.

Aug. 11

12:13 p.m. — Theft, criminal mischief, 00 block Pettybone Street, Dixie. Vehicle parts were stolen.

Aug. 8

5:31 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block First Street.

4:17 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 500 block, Forest Road, southwest of Walla Walla.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 17

11:17 a.m. — Littering, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:15 a.m. — Drug activity, Highway 11, Milton- Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

