In a bit of positive Safety Log news, WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team recovered a stolen vehicle.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 19
3:40 a.m. — Warrant arrest, East Main Street.
Dec. 18
8:16 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 2000 block Granite Drive.
7:16 p.m. — Theft, North Wilbur Street. A bicycle was stolen.
1:34 p.m. — Protection order violation, Mountain Park Drive. Someone reported suspicious activity in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man allegedly violating a protection order. He was arrested.
Dec. 17
1:29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
Dec. 16
10:03 p.m., — Extortion, 100 block Boyer Drive.
7:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
3:13 p.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue.
11:10 a.m. — Theft, East Alder Street.
9:55 a.m. — Weapon found, Rose and Palouse streets. A weapon was found abandoned with other property in the area.
12:30 a.m. — DUI, 400 block East Rees Avenue.
Dec. 15
7:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1400 block Portland Avenue.
6:48 p.m. — Burglary 2900 block Isaacs Avenue.
12:46 p.m. — Theft, 1800 block Rustic Place.
11:54 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue.
9:07 a.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block East Main Street. A man was arrested.
Dec. 14
11:03 p.m. — Harassment, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
9:04 p.m. — Eluding, 1400 block Isaacs Avenue.
11:36 a.m. — Protection order violation, 1300 block North 13th Avenue.
Dec. 13
4:11 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, Northwest Davis Street, west of Walla Walla. WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect. The vehicle had been stolen in Walla Walla.
3:05 p.m. — Fraud, North Eighth Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.