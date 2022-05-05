On Wednesday, May 4, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Burbank, Milton-Freewater police made a warrant arrest and an odd case of criminal mischief occurred at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Read on for details.

Milton Freewater Police Department

May 4

3:57 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

May 4

2:12 p.m. — Found property, intersection of Hanson Loop and Harrison Place, Burbank. A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

May 4

7:36 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater. Woman reported that while she was visiting the cemetery, someone drove up and threw garbage into her vehicle.

5:51 p.m. — Collision, Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.

3:25 p.m. — Harassment, Meissner Lane, Milton-Freewater.

2:02 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

