On Wednesday, May 4, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Burbank, Milton-Freewater police made a warrant arrest and an odd case of criminal mischief occurred at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Read on for details.
Milton Freewater Police Department
May 4
3:57 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 4
2:12 p.m. — Found property, intersection of Hanson Loop and Harrison Place, Burbank. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 4
7:36 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater. Woman reported that while she was visiting the cemetery, someone drove up and threw garbage into her vehicle.
5:51 p.m. — Collision, Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:25 p.m. — Harassment, Meissner Lane, Milton-Freewater.
2:02 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
