In today’s Safety Log, a vehicle was stolen in Walla Walla and recovered by police later that same day.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 19
11:31 p.m. — DUI, Melrose Street.
7:00 p.m. — Theft, Stanton Street.
9:57 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Myra Road.
April 18
8:30 p.m. — Fraud, East Alder Street.
7:38 p.m. — Theft, Twin Creek Place. A pair of shoes was stolen.
7:31 p.m. — Theft, 600 block White Street. A dog was stolen.
3:29 p.m. — Theft, Isaacs Avenue.
2:42 p.m. — Theft, Catherine Street.
1:25 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Ash Street.
10:13 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1600 block J Street.
9:45 a.m. — Theft, North Bellevue Avenue.
April 17
5:08 p.m. — Recovered property, 600 block Ash Street. A stolen vehicle was recovered. See incident at 11:48 a.m. — below.
5:06 p.m. — Threat, Howard Street. An alleged threat was made by a teen on TikTok.
11:48 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Ask Street. The vehicle was later found. See incident at 5:08 p.m. above.
1:03 a.m. — Missing person, 1800 block Isaacs Avenue.
April 16
2:42 p.m. — Trespass, Park Street.
1:08 p.m. — Weapons violation, Alder Street and Fourth Avenue.
10:14 a.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block Orchard Street.
9:57 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, 300 block North Second Avenue.
8:36 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2100 block Tacoma Street. A Man was arrested.
2:20 a.m. — Negligent driving, 1300 block West Pine Street. A man was arrested.
2:46 a.m. — Eluding, South Division Street and East Alder Street.
1:29 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 1800 block Amelia Street.
April 15
5:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Isaacs Avenue.
2:38 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block Myrtle Street.
11:38 a.m. — Warrant arrest, East Oak Street and North Second Avenue.
2:51 a.m. — Trespass, 300 block Boyer Avenue.
12:59 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block East Alder Street.
April 14
7:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Waverly Street.
5:18 p.m. — Theft, Isaacs Avenue. A woman was arrested and also booked on an outstanding warrant.
4:43 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 12th Avenue and Pine Street.
3:14 p.m. — Warrant arrest, East Alder Street.
1:06 p.m. — Trespass, Ash Street. A man was arrested. He also was booked on an outstanding warrant.
11:55 a.m. — Drug offense, Fourth Avenue.
6:48 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 00 block North Blue Street.
April 13
9:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, East Rose Street.
6:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Hobson Street.
9:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, West Oak Street.
8:31 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block East Rose Street. A man was arrested on a felony warrant. He was also booked for allegedly obstructing a law enforcement officer and for possession of a dangerous weapon.
April 12
6:58 p.m. — Weapons violation, 600 block White Street.
6:23 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.
3:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Irene Street.
10:54 a.m. — Warrant arrest, East George Street.
April 11
4:30 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Bryant Street.
9:52 a.m. — Recovered property, 1500 block Center Street. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
8:30 a.m. — Weapons violation, Moore Street and Eighth Avenue.
April 8
6:42 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Colville Street.
April 6
9:29 p.m. — Assault, 1500 block Isaacs Avenue.
April 5
2:36 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Edith Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 19
1:40 p.m. — Collision, Pierce Street and Fourth Avenue. No injuries.
4:42 a.m. — Vehicle Theft, 600 block Ward Street.
April 18
8:56 a.m. — Theft, 00 block South Columbia Street. A display table and chair were stolen from Dollar General.
8:56 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block DeHaven Street. Graffiti found at a park.
April 16
11:06 a.m. — Collision, 800 block Vining Street.
9:26 a.m. — Arrest, 100 block North Main Street.
April 15
1:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Broadway Avenue. A woman was arrested on a city warrant for failure to appear.
1:14 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block West Broadway Avenue. A woman was arrested.
12:30 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
2:18 a.m. — DUI, Southwest Seventh Avenue. A man was arrested.
April 14
3:43 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Casco Street. A man was arrested on seven out-of-state warrants, all from Washington. Six are from Walla Walla County and one is from Columbia County.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 19
5:28 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
April 18
9:28 p.m. — Trespass, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
5:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
April 17
11:53 p.m. — Disturbance, N. Elizabeth Street.
7:54 p.m. — Trespass, Yellowjacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:01 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, Broad and Bruce streets, Weston.
April 16
3:49 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:23 a.m. — Vehicle Collision, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
