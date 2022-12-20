A package was stolen in Milton-Freewater before being abandoned on the side of a highway. This and more on today's Safety Log.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 18
1:33 — Theft, 500 block North Elizabeth Street. An Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a stolen package abandoned on the side of Highway 339. The package was addressed to a city resident. A MFPD officer contacted the resident and confirmed the package had been stolen from their porch.
Dec. 17
9:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Mill Street. A man was arrested on a failure-to-appear city warrant.
5:48 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block South Main Street. Items were stolen from a business overnight.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 18
2:22 p.m. — Trespass, First Street, Athena.
9:10 a.m. — Noise complaint, Water Street, Weston.
