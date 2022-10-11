A recovered stolen motor vehicle highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Oct. 10
12:11 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Sumach and Spokane streets. A man was arrested on 10 warrants.
Oct. 9
2:54 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block East Alder Street.
2:46 p.m. — Found property, 700 block South Ninth Avenue. Super One Foods turned in several wallets and IDs from their lost and found.
7:49 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1100 block West Cherry Street. Several vehicles were spray painted overnight.
7:35 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block West Rose Street. A business reported property damage occurred overnight.
2:55 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Sumach and Colville streets.
Oct. 9
9:06 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block East Rose Street. A sliding glass door was shot with a pellet gun.
7:38 p.m. — Mail theft, 600 block North Roosevelt Street.
6:54 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Roosevelt and Whitman streets.
Oct. 7
7:29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block Chase Avenue.
10:45 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block West Poplar Street.
7:5 2p.m. — Fight, 800 block South Nineth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Oct. 10
9:12 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block South Main Street.
Oct. 8
6:20 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, trespass, 400 block Miller Street. A man was arrested.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 9
8:01 a.m. — Found property, no address given, Walla Walla. A purse containing credit cards and IDs was found on the side of a road and turned in.
Oct. 8
11:47 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fifth Avenue, Burbank.
9:03 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 300 block Newton Road, north of College Place. A moped was stolen.
Oct. 7
10:59 p.m. — DUI, Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla.
6:04 a.m. — Recovered property, Wallula Avenue and Old Highway 12, east of Lowden. A motorcycle stolen out of College Place was recovered on Old Highway 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.