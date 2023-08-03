In today's Safety Log, a stolen vehicle was recovered by the Walla Walla Police Department.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 1
9:45 p.m. — Assist other agency, 1400 block Lowell Drive. WWPD officers assisted the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s office with an arrest.
8:16 p.m. — Theft, West Poplar Street.
6:21 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1600 block Evergreen Street.
2:02 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1600 block Evergreen Street.
July 31
11:36 p.m. — Recovered property, 00 block East Birch Street. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
8:48 p.m. — Disturbance, 100 block West Pine Street.
5:21 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block East Birch Street.
4:41 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block South Division Street.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 2
8:27 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northeast Birch Avenue. Someone broke into an apartment and sprayed a fire extinguisher all over.
Aug. 1
12:07 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Northwest Maria Street. A car was damaged.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 2
12:03 p.m. — Theft, East Main Street, Athena.
