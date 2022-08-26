An assault at the Walla Walla County Jail highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 25
3:48 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
11:03 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block West Cherry Street
8:23 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
7:20 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Poplar Street and Fifth Ave.
Aug. 24
10:52 a.m. — Protection-order violation, 900 block South Second Avenue.
Aug. 21
2:52 p.m. — Assault, 1100 block East Alder Street.
9:07 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Bush Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 25
7:41 p.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla. A staff member at the Walla Walla Jail was assaulted.
Aug. 24
8:56 a.m. — Theft, 1900 block Carl Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 25
7:47 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Athena.
7:17 p.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:27 a.m. — Theft, Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.