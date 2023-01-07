College Place officials respond to a stabbing with a homemade spear
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 4
11:46 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen from the 1800 block of Leonard Drive.
Jan. 5
11:28 a.m. — A person wanted by Washington state Department of Corrections was arrested in the 800 block of Daisy Lane.
5:46 p.m. — Theft reported on Balm Street.
College Place Fire Department
Jan. 1
12:38 p.m. — Caller said someone had been stabbed with a homemade spear in the 00 block of North Campbell Road. Victim was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. CPFD assisted Walla Walla Fire District 4.
Jan. 3
4:57 p.m. — Reports of heavy smoke in the air on Southeast Third Street and Southeast California Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.