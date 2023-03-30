In today’s Safety Log, a vehicle was keyed at the Walmart parking lot in College Place, several warrant arrests were made in Walla Walla and a Milton-Freewater resident had their sliding glass door shot by a BB gun.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 28
11:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Chase Avenue.
4:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Moore Street and 13th Avenue.
9:04 a.m. — Theft, Plaza Way.
7:54 a.m. — Trespass, 700 block Sprague Avenue.
March 27
9:49 a.m. — Burglary, 1200 block West Poplar Street.
8:05 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Walnut Street and Third Avenue.
March 25
11:46 p.m. — DUI, North Blue Street.
College Place Police
March 28
3:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard. Parked vehicle keyed at Walmart.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 29
1:44 p.m. — Harassment, 900 block Perkins Street.
12:33 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 block Cowl Street. A sliding door to a residence was shot with a BB gun.
