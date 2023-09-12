What started as a shoplifting complaint ended in the suspect being arrested on several charges. This and more on today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 7
10:34 a.m. — Assault, 1313, North 13th Avenue. An inmate allegedly assaulted a staff member at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Sept. 6
10:38 p.m. — Assault, 200 block West Cherry Street.
10:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue. A man was arrested during a traffic stop.
3:46 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 600 block Tietan Street.
2:39 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 300 block South 12th Avenue.
12:53 p.m. — Theft, Boyer Street. A bicycle was stolen.
11:34 a.m. — Trespass, West Rose Street.
10:40 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Berney Drive and Trimball Road.
Sept. 5
5:33 p.m. — Theft, South Wilbur Street.
4:27 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Artesia Drive.
4:18 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 200 block Tausick Way.
3:20 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Tausick Way.
2:07 p.m. — Theft, Howard Street.
1:26 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Moore Street. A woman was arrested.
11:02 a.m. — Warrant arrest, White Street and Isaacs Avenue. A man was arrested.
10:01 a.m. — Theft, Stanton Street.
6:53 a.m. — Warrant arrest, West Reese Avenue. A woman was arrested on two warrants.
2:20 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Willow Street.
Sept. 4
11:32 p.m. — Assist other agency, Northeast C Street, in College Place. WWPD officers responded to College Place to assist the CPPD with an interaction with a subject.
7:31. p.m. — Recovered property, Second Avenue and Birch Street. A laptop was found.
6:59 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block Wellington Avenue. A man was arrested.
2:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Plaza Way. A man was arrested.
2:44 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block Boyer Avenue. A man who had been previously ordered to stay away from a building returned.
12:30 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block Whitman Street.
11:24 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, Issacs Avenue.
10:17 a.m. — Theft, 300 block West Chestnut Street.
12:17 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Chase Avenue.
Sept. 3
8:15 p.m. — Assist another agency, 200 block East Rose Street. Officers assisted the Walla Walla Fire Department.
7:34 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
6:28 p.m. — Trespass, Orchard Street. A man was arrested at the Walla Walla County Fair.
6:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Larch Avenue and Eighth Street, in College Place.
12:56 p.m. — Theft, 00 block South Ninth Avenue.
8:58 a.m. — Protection order violation, 1600 block Evergreen Street.
1:58 a.m. — Traffic incident, Ninth Avenue and Plaza Way. A vehicle rolled over. No other vehicle was involved.
Sept. 2
11:47 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Alder Street and Wilbur Avenue. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
10:37 p.m. — Assist another agency, Orchard Street. WWPD officers assisted the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest at the Walla Walla County Fair.
10:28 p.m. — Assist another agency, Orchard Street. WWPD officers assisted the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest at the Walla Walla County Fair.
7:06 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Poplar Street.
1:08 p.m. — Package theft, 300 block Catherine Street.
12:57 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Park Street.
12:29 p.m. — Drug offense, 1300 block 13th Avenue. The WWPD investigated a drug offense at the Washington State Penitentiary.
11:53 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Ninth Avenue and Birch Street.
9:48 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Sumach and Penrose streets.
3:04 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block Lowden Street.
Sept. 1
9:46 p.m. — Theft, Sprague Street.
5:19 p.m. — Theft, warrant arrest, resisting arrest and assault of a law enforcement office, Plaza Way. Officer responded to a shoplifting complaint at Safeway. According to dispatch logs, they determined the suspect had an active warrant. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted an officer who was trying to arrest her.
11:51 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Second Avenue. A man was arrested.
Aug. 31
2:19 p.m. — Theft, Yellowhawk Street.
Aug. 30
8 a.m. — Theft, Wilbur Avenue.
Aug. 29
10:43 a.m. — Forgery, 200 block East Rose Street.
Aug. 28
3:34 p.m. — Theft, Bush Street.
9:30 a.m. — Protection order violation, 1900 block Melrose Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 6
11:58 p.m. — DUI and eluding, Old Milton Highway and WA 125, College Place.
1:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 3500 block Power Line Road, southwest of Walla Walla.
Sept. 2
1:12 p.m. — Eluding, Plaza Way, Walla Walla.
Aug. 29
5:52 p.m. — Assault, 2100 block Elk Horn Road, south of College Place.
10:42 a.m. — Recovered property, Langdon Road and Third Avenue, south of Walla Walla. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
10:03 a.m. — Assist another agency, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue. Helped WWPD in a foot pursuit of a suspect.
Aug. 28
6:03 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Second Avenue, Burbank.
College Place Police Department
11:27 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Rose Street and College Avenue. Graffiti was found on a dumpster.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 7
7:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block Jacquelyn Street. A man was arrested on failure-to-appear warrant from Milton-Freewater and a probation violation warrant from Umatilla County. Also, another man was arrested at the same time and location for violation of a restraining order.
