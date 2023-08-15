Multiple assaults in Walla Walla County highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 12
11:15 p.m. — Assault, Fourth Avenue, Burbank. A man allegedly assaulted his wife.
Aug.11
10:02 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Orchard Streets, Walla Walla. Occurred on county property at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
1:23 p.m. — Lost gun, Island View Road and Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.
9:35 a.m. — Assault, West Second Street, Waitsburg.
Aug. 8
10:31 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla. A woman was arrested.
Aug. 7
5:10 a.m. — Burglary, 1900 block Carl Street, east of Walla Walla.
12:15 p.m. — Theft, Braden Ranch Road, Wallula.
Aug. 5
2:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, South Fourth Avenue and West Poplar Street, Walla Walla.
9:12 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 470 block Hood Park Road.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 13
12:04 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block South Main Street. A man was arrested.
7:25 a.m. — Warrant arrest and drug offense, 1100 block South Main Street, A woman was arrested.
Aug. 11
7:15 p.m. — Menacing, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, 100 block North Main Street. A 55-year-old woman was arrested.
12:33 p.m. — Vehicle theft, Vining Street. A motorcycle was stolen.
6:26 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block Broadway Avenue. A 1991 Toyota pickup truck was stolen.
