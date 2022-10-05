Several warrant arrests by the Walla Walla Police Department highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Oct. 4
12:46 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block West Fourth Street.
10:16 a.m. — Theft, 700 block Hobson Street.
1:02 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Whitman Street. Graffiti was found on a fence.
Oct. 3
6:45 p.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
3:43 p.m. — Drugs found, 800 block North Main Street. Drugs were found on Walla Walla Housing Authority.
11:13 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block North Sixth Avenue.
9:07 a.m. — Drive-by shooting, Third Avenue and Chestnut Street. No one was hit.
Oct. 2
10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
7:26 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
9:41 a.m. — Illegal dumping, 1300 block Hobson Street. Three arrests were made.
2:10 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, Clinton and Pearson streets.
Oct. 1
4:05 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block East Main Street.
2:24 p.m. — Warrant arrests, 600 block East Sumach Street. “Multiple” people arrested, according to police dispatch report.
12:37 p.m. — Trespass, 700 block South Ninth Avenue. An arrest was made.
1:00 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block East Alder Street.
Sept. 30
10:02 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block Campus Loop.
7 29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
1:09 p.m. — Burglary, 2000 block Glen Erin Drive.
11:48 a.m. — Theft, 200 block East Main Street.
7:46 a.m. — Found property, 1700 block Twin Creek Place.
7:20 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Second Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Oct. 3
11:52 a.m. — Theft, 200 block Northwest 10th Avenue. A toolbox and chainsaw were stolen.
