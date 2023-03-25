Four reports of trespassing are in today's Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 24
4:44 a.m. — Theft, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
March 23
10:31 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1900 block Melrose Street.
3:06 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Evergreen Street.
March 22
6:40 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block Portland Avenue.
6:26 p.m. — Assault, Birch Street.
5:25 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 300 block Sixth Avenue.
5:03 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Edmond Street.
4:01 p.m. — Fraud, Edith Avenue.
11:59 a.m. — Drug violation, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
March 21
5:11 p.m. —Vehicle theft, West Cherry Avenue.
12:58 p.m. — Assault, Wilbur Avenue.
1:31 a.m. — Harassment, North Spokane Street.
March 20
5:25 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Wilbur Street.
12:35 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block East Oak Street.
11:21 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Champagne Way.
11:16 a.m.— Theft, Ash Street.
10:34 a.m. — Criminal mischief, West Cherry Street.
7:52 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Chase Avenue. A woman was arrested on a College Place city warrant.
7:29 a.m. — Trespass, 100 block East Main Street.
6:34 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block West Willow Street.
March 17
5:56 p.m. — Theft, 200 block East Rose Street.
March 16
3:42 p.m. — Drug violation, West Poplar Street. The WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
College Place Police Department
March 24
7:17 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Southeast Dove Lane. An unlocked car was broken into and items were stolen.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 22
9:53 p.m. — Trespass, South Columbia Street. An arrest was made.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 24
12:23 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Walla Walla River Road.
March 23
7:22 p.m. — Theft, East Main Street, Athena.
March 22
10:17 p.m. — Noise complaint, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:26 p.m. — Theft, West Lincoln Street, Athena.
March 21
4:18 p.m. – Trespass, Cobb Road.
8:49 a.m. — Harassment, East College Street, Weston.
