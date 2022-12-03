In today’s Safety Log, there is a report of a school bus that collided with a parked vehicle.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 1
10:21 p.m. — Attempted theft, 00 block Garden Drive.
12:35 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1100 block West Chestnut Street.
10:30 a.m. — Assault, 1000 block Aubin Road.
8:24 a.m. — Theft, 1800 block East Alder Street.
6:06 a.m. — Burglary, North Seventh Avenue.
2:04 a.m. — Vehicle theft / eluding, 700 block West Chestnut Street. Suspect eluded police in a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.
Nov. 30
8:52 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 100 block East Cherry Street.
1:55 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Granville Street, Walla Walla.
12:09 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block South Spokane Street.
10:17 a.m. —Protection order violation, 100 block East Main Street.
8:01 a.m. — Protection order violation, East Alder Street.
Nov. 28
3:16 p.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block East Main Street.
Nov. 27
4:32 p.m. — Vehicle prowler, Birch Street.
College Place Police Department
Dec. 2
3:31 p.m. — Collision, 300 block Northeast Ash Street. A school bus ran into a parked vehicle. No one was in the vehicle, and no one was injured.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 1
8:30 p.m. — Harassment, East Wallace Street, Weston. Occurred at Athena-Weston Middle School.
7:46 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, at Kelly’s restaurant and Lounge.
