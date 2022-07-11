The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in Milton-Freewater. The gunfire was from a BB gun.
Walla Walla county Sheriff’s Office
July 9
11:50 a.m. — Trespass, 7100 block Lyons Ferry Road, Prescott. An arrest was made.
4:39 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block Farmland Road, south of College Place.
July 8
6:46 p.m. — Eluding, 1100 block Northeast C Street, College Place.
5:56 a.m. — Protection order violation, 2100 block Depping Road, southeast of Walla Walla.
July 6
5:28 p.m. — DUI, 3000 block Reservoir Road, east of Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 9
8:04 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block North Columbia Street. The warrant was from Walla Walla County.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 11
5:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:41 a.m. — Assault, Stateline Road, north of Milton-freewater.
July 10
2:10 p.m. — Theft, Hodgson Road, Weston.
1:58 p.m. — Collision, East Currant Street, Athena.
July 9
8:36 p.m. — Shots fired, South Broad Street, Weston. Shots were from a BB gun.
3:08 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
