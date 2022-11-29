Video footage was used in the arrest of a suspect linked to a Walla Walla business theft.
Walla Walla Police Department
Nov. 28
1:46 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, Pine and Bowman streets. An officer responded to a report of harassment. One man was arrested.
11:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Palouse and Newell streets. Graffiti discovered.
Nov. 27
5:49 p.m. — Theft, 500 block, Second Avenue. Officers responded to a call from a business owner who observed a suspect via security footage. A man was arrested as a result.
9:56 a.m. — Theft, South Division Street. A package was stolen from a porch.
Nov. 26
12:52 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Chestnut Street.
11:02 a.m. — Fraud, 600 block Wilbur Avenue. Reported by Toyota of Walla Walla.
Nov. 23
9:48 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Alder Street. Two tires of a vehicle were slashed.
9:43 p.m. — Disturbance, 300 block East Pine Street.
8:59 p.m. — Assault, East Chestnut Street.
6:10 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, West Poplar Street.
2:06 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block East Alder Street. A window of a 2013 Kia vehicle was broken.
12:16 p.m. — Assault, 400 block Fourth Avenue.
12:11 p.m. — Theft, Strum Avenue. A catalytic converter was stolen.
10:11 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block South Spokane Street.
Nov. 22
6:56 p.m. — Theft, Poplar Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 29
12:39 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Nov. 28
8:19 p.m. — Burglary, N. Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
4:59 p.m. — Theft, South Franklin Street, Weston.
1:16 p.m. — Trespass, Willow Lane, Milton-Freewater.
9:59 a.m. — Trespass, Course Creek Road, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
