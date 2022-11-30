A person allegedly threatening another person with a knife highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Nov. 29
11:39 p.m. — Protection order violation, 700 block Roosevelt Street.
9:22 p.m. — Assault, Birch Street. A person reported being threatened with a knife.
7:35 p.m. — Theft, South Third Avenue.
1:08 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Catherine Street.
12:08 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Rose Street.
11:13 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
9:36 a.m. — Fraud, 500 block West Main Street.
Nov. 28
8:53 p.m. — Theft, 100 block North Colville Street.
1:37 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block Catherine Street. Graffiti was found.
1:34 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West poplar Street.
12:22 p.m. — Assault, Sumach Street and Rees Avenue. An arrest was made.
Nov. 26
7:33 a.m. — Burglary, Isaacs Avenue. A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converters.
College Place Police Department
Nov. 30
7:54 a.m. — Collision, Whitman Drive and Larch Avenue. Two vehicles. No one injured.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Nov. 29
5:36 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Columbia Street. A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was in a business.
7:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block South Columbia Street. A vehicle was damaged overnight.
6:28 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Southeast 16th Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s office
Nov. 29
8:21 p.m. — Theft, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
12:24 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
8:44 a.m. — Theft, Harris Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.