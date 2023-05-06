A drug seizure in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 4
8:28 p.m. — Assault, 1200 block South Second Avenue.
8:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
12:44 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block West Pine Street.
10:19 a.m. — Assault, 1400 block University Street.
May 3
4:38 p.m. — Drug offense, 100 block North Spokane Street. Drugs were seized.
1:48 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
12:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block Dell Avenue.
May 2
4:46 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Tausick Way.
2:52 p.m. — Theft, Whitman Street.
May 1
8:01 p.m. — Harassment, Kenwood Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
April 30
12:56 a.m. — DUI, East Rose Street, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 4
1:57 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
8:49 a.m. — Theft, 400 block South Main Street.
7:41 a.m. — Theft, 400 block South Main Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
May 4
3:52 p.m. — Theft, East Lincoln Street, Athena.
11:31 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 11.
