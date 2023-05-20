Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY... An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies... Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office Benton Clean Air Agency Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM PDT Saturday May 20 for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and are expected to slowly improve over the next day. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.