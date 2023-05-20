Two burglaries in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 18
8:47 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
4:01 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Tausick Way.
May 17
5:11 p.m. — Assault, Bridge Street.
3:05 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block North Spokane Street.
11:26 p.m. — Theft, Samuel Drive.
4:54 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block North Colville Street.
May 16
10:41 a.m. — Theft, West Rose Street.
May 15
9:14 p.m. — Theft, West Poplar Street. Shoes stolen from Famous Footwear.
4:12 p.m. — Theft, West Rose Street.
9:43 a.m. — Theft, West Rose Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 18
5:22 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Northeast 15th Avenue.
3:36 p.m. — Collision, Ninth and Main streets. A vehicle stoppled for a pedestrian and was struck by another vehicle. The pedestrian was not hit, and no one was injured.
9:46 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Southwest First Avenue.
9:15 a.m. — Theft, 100 block South Elizabeth Street. A leaf blower was stolen.
May 17
4:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block South Main Street.
