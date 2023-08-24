A harassment report in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 22
1:30 a.m. — DUI, 3500 block West Whitman Drive, west of Walla Walla.
Aug. 21
10:21 a.m. — Theft, 8000 block Casey Road, north of Prescott.
Aug. 20
10:19 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block B Street, northeast of Walla Walla.
Aug. 18
10:35 a.m. — Harassment, 300 block Main Street, Walla Walla. Policed responded to a report of a man threatening a woman.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 22
8:55 p.m. — Trespass, North Columbia Street. A suspect was arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 23
5:07 a.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.
Aug. 22
12:32 p.m. — Harassment, South State Street, Weston.
11:42 a.m. — Disturbance, South Broad Street, Weston.
