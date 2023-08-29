An indecent exposure report in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Aug. 28

11:57 a.m. — Theft, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 28

10:30 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

4:07 p.m. — Fraud, East Main Street, Weston.

1:15 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.

Walla Walla Police Department

Aug. 26

1:46 p.m. — Indecent exposure, Colville and Sumach streets.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

