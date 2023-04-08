A fight in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 6
6:07 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, East Pine Street.
11:35 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Olive Street.
10:14 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Third Avenue and Walnut Street.
9:15 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block West Main Street.
April 5
10:28 p.m. — Eluding, Maple Street and First Avenue. Officers terminated pursuit at Second Avenue and Morton Street.
6:28 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Second Avenue.
12:29 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Third Avenue. Planters were damaged.
11:33 a.m. — Fight, 2200 block East Isaacs Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 7
12:16 a.m. — Driving complaint, Yellowjacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
April 6
6:45 p.m. — Trespass, Triangle Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:13 p.m. — Trespass, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
