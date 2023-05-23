Two cases of trespassing on Yates Lane in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 19
10:33 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 00 block Northwest Sixth Avenue.
8:00 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block Evans Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 22
1:46 a.m. — Trespass, Yates Lane, Milton-Freewater.
May 21
7:34 p.m. — Restraining order violation, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
5:28 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:26 a.m. — Trespass, Yates Lane, Milton-Freewater.
May 20
10:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Broad Street, Weston.
9:34 a.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
May 19
3:00 p.m. — Burglary, Schubert Road, Milton-Freewater.
