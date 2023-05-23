Two cases of trespassing on Yates Lane in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

May 19

10:33 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 00 block Northwest Sixth Avenue.

8:00 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block Evans Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

May 22

1:46 a.m. — Trespass, Yates Lane, Milton-Freewater.

May 21

7:34 p.m. — Restraining order violation, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

5:28 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:26 a.m. — Trespass, Yates Lane, Milton-Freewater.

May 20

10:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Broad Street, Weston.

9:34 a.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

May 19

3:00 p.m. — Burglary, Schubert Road, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

