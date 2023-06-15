Two assaults in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 13
7:21 p.m. — Assault, North Seventh Avenue. A juvenile suspect was arrested.
6:20 p.m. — Assault, Chase Avenue and Eagan Street. Suspect allegedly assaulted a person with a long board.
6:07 p.m. — Eluding, Stateline Road. A suspect with a warrant eluded WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
12:29 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Pleasant Road.
12:03 p.m. — Trespass, Sprague Avenue.
June 12
6:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block U.S. 12.
4:15 p.m. — Harassment, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
4:02 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Third Avenue.
