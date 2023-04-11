Five thefts from vehicles in College Place highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 9
1:28 p.m. — Theft, Tacoma Street.
1:32 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Hobson Street.
11:03 a.m. — Trespass, Second Avenue. An arrest was made.
1:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Main Street and 11th avenue.
April 8
7:30 p.m. — Protection order violation, 500 block West Chestnut.
3:19 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Isaacs Avenue.
2:43 p.m. — Theft, 800 Block South Palouse Street. A suspect stole mail and packages from a residence.
1:10 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1400 block Modoc Street.
12:33 p.m. — Burglary, West Rose Street.
1:42 a.m. — Assault, 300 block North Second Avenue.
April 7
3:57 p.m. — Protection order violation, East Alder Street.
11:35 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Maple Street. A vehicle was tampered with.
8:04 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 00 block Boyer Drive.
April 6
9:13 p.m. — Theft, Plaza Way.
April 5
4:53 a.m. — Hit and run collision, 13 Avenue and Abadie Street.
April 4
11:28 a.m. — Assault, Green Street.
April 3
2:32 p.m. — Theft, 200 block McAuliff Avenue.
2:29 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Withva Street.
12:29 p.m. — Burglary, Isaacs Avenue. An ATV was stolen.
9:47 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block Claret Court.
College Place Police Department
April 8
8:29 p.m. — Collision, Red Oak Avenue and Cedar Bend Drive. No injuries.
6:27 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Southeast Birch Street. Subject entered vehicle overnight and stole a wallet and vehicle registration.
3:15 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Northeast Alpine Street. Subject entered vehicle and stole sunglasses and vehicle registration.
11:11 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block Northeast Bunky Lane. Subject entered three vehicles and stole vehicle registrations from two of them.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 9
9:10 a.m. — Theft, 400 block North Main Street. An arrest was made.
April 7
9:26 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block North Main Street. Business employee reported finding graffiti to an officer investigating graffiti on another building. See related case below.
9:11 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block North Main Street. Graffiti found by code enforcement officer. While police were investigating, an employee of a neighboring building approached and reported more graffiti. See related case above.
