In an all-Oregon Safety Log, police investigate an abundance of trespassing cases.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 14
2:14 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block North Columbia Street. A man was arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 14
5:42 p.m. — Menacing, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:05 p.m. — Trespass, East Darwin Street, Athena.
11:24 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, East Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:49 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Aug. 13
5:40 p.m. — Burglary, Lincton Mountain Road, Weston.
3:03 p.m. — Trespass, Foster Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:07 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 11 and Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:04 a.m. — Assist other agency, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla. Assault in Walla Walla County.
Aug. 12
10:42 p.m. — Noise complaint, Baxter Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:07 p.m. — Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:46 p.m. — Theft, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:05 p.m. — Burglary, Lincton Mountain Road, Weston.
Aug. 11
2:14 a.m. — Prowler, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
