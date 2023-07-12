A purse theft highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 9
11:21 p.m. — Theft, West Rose Street. A restaurant worker reported she offered a homeless person some food. She said when she wasn’t looking, the man stole her purse.
8:01 p.m. — Theft, 100 block East Poplar Street.
7:10 p.m. — Mail theft, East Pine Street.
7:02 p.m. — Assault, South Fourth Avenue.
8:29 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Wilbur Avenue.
8:08 a.m. — Assault, 600 block West Alder Street.
July 8
7:55 p.m. — Assault, South 11th Avenue.
5:34 p.m. — Trespass, 1300 block North 13th Avenue.
3:52 p.m. — Assault, Fourth Avenue and Alder Street.
3:19 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Poplar Street and Third Avenue.
2:44 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Daisy Lane.
2:18 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
2:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Plaza Way and Tietan Street. A man was arrested.
July 7
10:08 p.m. — Assault, Clark Street.
5:58 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Wainwright Drive.
1:41 p.m. — Fraud, East Alder Street. A person was scammed online.
10:23 a.m. — Fraud, Boyer Avenue. A debit card was used to make fraudulent purchases.
July 6
8:41 p.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Plaza Way.
1:54 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Ninth Avenue.
1:06 p.m. — DUI, North Wilbur Avenue.
9:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Cedar Street.
9:27 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Palouse Avenue.
8:36 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Titan Street. Graffiti found.
July 5
9:03 p.m. — Assault, 1500 block West Rose Street.
July 4
11:08 p.m. — Assault, 500 block South Second Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 10
1:47 p.m. — Warrant arrest. A woman with a warrant surrendered, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.
8:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block West Sixth Avenue. A woman was arrested.
6:58 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Gateway Road, Burbank.
