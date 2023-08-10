A vehicle prowling of an unlocked car highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 8
11:03 a.m. — Theft, 1900 block Melrose Street.
4:53 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block McAuliff Street.
Aug. 7
9:21 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block West Poplar Street.
6:23 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1600 block Plaza Way.
6:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block West Cherry Street.
3:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street.
Aug. 3
2:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 7
5:38 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Southeast Ash Avenue. Checks were stolen from a vehicle that police said was unlocked.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 8
12:35 p.m. — Arrest, 400 block North Columbia Street. A man was arrested for trespassing at a business he was previously barred from.
